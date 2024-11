Serious Crash, Rangiotu Road, Bainesse - Central

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash east of Himatangi, Manawatu.

The crash involves two vehicles and was reported about 5.30pm. It happened on Rangiotu Road, between Kellow Road and Bainesse Road and two people have serious injuries.

The road is blocked and will likely remain shut for some time.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

