People Asked To Search Their Properties For Missing Man

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss:

Supplied: NZ Police

Police are continuing the search for 77-year-old Graham Russell Smith, who has been missing since early yesterday evening.

Workers in the industrial and commercial area near Rangituhi/Colonial Knob, southwest of Porirua, are asked to check their yards, out buildings, sheds, and work sites for Graham.

We are also asking residents to check their yards if they are in the areas of Elsdon, Kenepuru Landing, or on the western hills of Tawa that back onto the scenic reserve.

Graham is around 165cm tall, of slight build, and was wearing a blue puffer jacket and brown corduroy pants. He is potentially suffering dementia and has difficulty hearing. A significant search effort is under way to locate him, and we are concerned for his welfare.

Graham was reported missing at 6.30pm on Sunday 10 November, after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Colonial Knob walkway. The area has multiple walkways and mountain bike trails in the area and is an extremely popular area for walkers, day trampers and mountain bikers.

It’s likely some members of the public have seen Graham, and we would like to hear from anyone who saw or interacted with him.

If you see Graham, or know where he is, please call 111 and reference the file number 241111/3559.

For information after the fact, please update us online now [1]or call 105.

