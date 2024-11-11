Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Part Of SH6, South Westland Highway, Re-opened From 5pm Monday, 11 November

Monday, 11 November 2024, 6:57 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising road users that SH6 between Fox Glacier and Paringa re-opened to all traffic from 5pm today.

Other sections of the road remain closed or subject to travel restrictions, as detailed below

SH6 Paringa to Moeraki: CLOSED OVERNIGHT. Opening daily on the hour, every hour between 9am and 6pm from Tuesday 12 November. Next update 5pm Friday 15 November. Expect delays of up to 60 minutes. Vehicles will be piloted through via single-lane access.

SH6 Epitaph Slip/Knights Point: SH6 Moeraki to Haast remains closed – next update 5pm Sunday 17 November.

  • There is no detour route for SH6 at Knights Point. People wanting to get to Greymouth or Hokitika will need to come via Arthur’s Pass or the Lewis Pass from the east coast for the time being, or delay their journeys.
  • South Westland remains accessible via Hokitika for all traffic.
  • Updates on the West Coast page of NZTA’s traffic and travel updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 