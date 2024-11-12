Capture Your Holiday Pet Photo With Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2024. Image/Supplied.

Pet owners, mark your calendars. Bring your furry friends to Kowhai Park, Levin on Saturday 23 November 2024 from 10am to 1pm, for the much-anticipated annual Santa Paws photo event. It’s the perfect opportunity to snap a festive family photo with all your loves ones – pets included!

For just $5, a professional photographer will capture a memorable digital photo of your whole family, including your pets. Your digital photo will be emailed to you within seven days, making it the paw-fect Christmas keepsake. All proceeds from this event will go directly to the SPCA Levin and Kāpiti, helping support the animals in their care this holiday season.

Community and Civic Events Lead, Chloe Wilson says, “This is a fantastic chance for families to create a holiday memory with their pets while making a real difference for animals in need. We’re excited to welcome everyone to this special event.”

In addition to the photos, SPCA will be running a fundraising BBQ at the event, so be sure to grab a bite and further support local animals.

Please remember to keep all pets safely restrained for everyone’s safety and comfort.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 23 November 2024

Time: 10am to 1pm

Venue: Kowhai Park, 189 Queen Street West, Levin

Make this Christmas extra special with a Santa Paws photo, while helping support local animals.

For more information, visit horowhenua.gov.nz/SantaPaws or contact us on (06) 366 0999.

