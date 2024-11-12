Don’t Panic – Auckland Transport’s Got You Coldplay Fans

With over 50,000 fans expected per night, roads and public transport will be busy. Make sure you plan ahead, aim to arrive early and allow plenty of extra travel time getting to and from Eden Park.

If you’re heading to Eden Park this week with A Head Full of Dreams to see Coldplay in New Zealand for the first time in eight years, Auckland Transport (AT) has you covered.

With record numbers of fans expected each night, roads and public transport will be busy, but with better transport options than ever, theHardest Part will be choosing whether to bus, train or put on your walking shoes.

Travel on AT’s bus and train services is included with your Coldplay ticket and AT has organised a walking fan trail going Up&Up from the City Centre to Eden Park for the first time in over 10 years.

AT’s Group Manager Public Transport Operations Rachel Cara says the Coldplay Fan Trail will have lots of fun activities and entertainment along the way to help make fans feel like the Adventure of a Lifetime is starting early.

“We’re really excited to be offering Coldplay fans a fun and relaxed way of getting from Auckland’s city centre to Eden Park that will bring a bit of Magic before the show even begins,” she said.

“The Coldplay Fan Trail will include party stops with a DJ or karaoke, roaming circus entertainers, sign-making stations, and even snacks to help power up fans before they make their way up Violet Hill or Queen Street.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“On the public transport front, AT is putting on up to 100 extra buses for special event services from the North Shore and City Centre, as well as additional capacity across our rail network Til Kingdom Come, or at least until the end of the night.”

After the concert, roads and public transport options will be busy as everyone leaves at the same time, so AT is encouraging fans to plan their journey ahead and allow plenty of time on the Clocks.

“The busiest time for our transport network with big concerts like Coldplay is at the end of the night, so we’re encouraging people to be patient, take their time and try not to rush home at the Speed of Sound,” Rachel Cara said.

Avoid the traffic and Viva La Vida at one of the many great venues around the stadium Kingsland and Mt Eden before and after the show.

“We’ve got plenty of capacity on our bus and train services to get fans back home or to the City Centre safely and our operations team will help people moving by managing traffic lights in the area so they’re not all Yellow.”

For more information and to check out the best travel options for you, visit www.at.govt.nz/events

Notes:

The Coldplay Fan Trail will help to showcase the heart of Auckland city to both local and visitors alike, showing that our city is more walkable than we think it is.

The Coldplay Fan Trail will feature activities, entertainment and guide to steer people in the right direction from 5pm till 8pm on show days.

Travel on AT’s bus and train services is included for Coldplay ticket holders from 3pm on the day of the concert.

After the concert trains to Waitematā Station (Britomart) will depart from both platforms at Kingsland and trains to Swanson will depart from both platforms at Morningside.

Special event buses will run from the North Shore and City Centre to Eden Park from 4.30pm till 7.30pm ahead of the concert. Return services will travel from the Eden Park Bus Hub (for North Shore buses) and New North Road (to the City Centre) after the concert.

Eden Park is a 30-minute bike ride from the City Centre. Bike valet parking is available thanks to Bike Auckland, located at Kowhai Intermediate School’s Sandringham Road carpark.

Eden Park will have two dedicated taxi and rideshare pick-up/drop-off zones.

For detailed information about transport options for Coldplay visit www.at.govt.nz/events

About Auckland Transport (AT):

AT’s mission is to care for, enable and deliver an effective, efficient and safe transport system that contributes to a more thriving and sustainable Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and unlocks our potential as a city.

We do this by listening and responding to needs of our customers and communities, bringing players together to take a whole of system view and putting people and places at the heart of how we design and deliver our transport system.

Auckland Transport works to the direction of Auckland Council and central Government through several policies and long-term plans to guide the way the transport system is developed. This helps keep us on track and determines our funding priorities.

© Scoop Media

