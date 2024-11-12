Temporary Accommodation Built At Ōmāhu Marae Marks A Milestone In Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) – Hīkina Whakatutuki, Ngāti Hinemanu, Ngāi Upokoiri me ōna Piringa Hapū Authority Trust, Ōmāhu Marae and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated have partnered together to deliver temporary accommodation for whānau displaced due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Today the Te Matau-a-Māui – Hawke’s Bay community came together to celebrate the completion of 11 relocatable homes built at Ōmāhu Marae and welcome the whānau who will be moving into them after being displaced from their homes due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stephanie Greathead, Head of Accommodation Response at MBIE, is proud of MBIE’s partnership with the people of Ōmāhu Marae and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated to deliver these homes.

“Today’s opening marks an important milestone in the community’s recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023. MBIE’s Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been on the ground supporting those displaced following the event.

“We are pleased to have delivered suitable temporary accommodation for eligible whānau who need safe and healthy homes to live in while their homes are repaired or rebuilt following the Cyclone.”

MBIE has entered into a three-year lease of the land at Ōmāhu Marae with Te Piringa Hapū so the land can be used for the temporary village.

Meihana Watson, General Manager of Te Piringa Hapū, acknowledged the importance of today’s event in the recovery efforts following the cyclone.

“Ōmāhu was one of many small communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle with many people left without homes to live in. Our community members have been deeply involved in the recovery, providing on the ground support during the events of the cyclone and continue to support to individuals and whānau affected.

“We are pleased that our land can be used for these homes, providing displaced whānau a place to live as close to home as possible to ensure they remain connected to our community.

Chrissie Hape, Chief Executive of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is proud to have built the homes for whānau.

“Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated are proud to be in this partnership, leading the construction and installation of the 11 one-, two-, and three-bedroom relocatable homes at Ōmāhu Marae. This partnership demonstrates that by coming together we can deliver important kaupapa for our people.

To find out more information about TAS visit: Temporary Accommodation Service » Temporary Accommodation.

