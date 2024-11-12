Police Update #2: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Police are continuing to monitor movements connected to Hīkoi mō te Tiriti as it arrives in our largest city this evening.

Around the country, Police are continuing to observe planned gatherings being held in support of the hīkoi.

Today, vehicles will move from Whangārei to Dargaville before arriving in Northcote on Auckland’s North Shore this evening and staying overnight.

Police are continuing to monitor the vehicles travelling in connection with the hīkoi as well as planned gatherings held along the route.

There have been no significant issues overnight.

Police have received a handful of traffic complaints, largely around delays to motorists’ travels.

We are continuing to work closely with Hīkoi mō te Tiriti organisers around ensuring the event remains peaceful and that people’s safety is ensured.

As the hīkoi moves into more densely populated areas, Police are reminding the public to expect delays or disruptions around some parts of the roading network.

Aucklanders plan ahead for Wednesday: Police are advising Aucklanders travelling through some parts of the city to plan ahead. Part of the group will march across the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Police planning is well advanced ahead of this and we are working closely between NZTA and organisers around safety for participants and the wider public.

Our expectation is clear that the group moves safely and efficiently across the Harbour Bridge, in a controlled fashion before marching through parts of the CBD towards Okahu Bay.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It is expected that northbound travel on the bridge will be impacted as two lanes are closed for part of the morning, with the group exiting at the Curran Street on-ramp.

Police will respond accordingly to any issues that may arise along the route.

Auckland commuters should expect traffic disruption in vicinity of both sides of the Harbour Bridge.

Where possible, people should plan ahead with their journeys, and our intention is that disruption is minimised as much as possible for their daily routine.

Traffic management will be in place in parts of the route to ensure the safety of marchers and the wider public.

The hīkoi is scheduled to enter the Waikato region by Wednesday evening.

© Scoop Media

