National Apology An Important Step, Must Be Followed By Action So All Children Are Safe

November 12, 2024

Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission is welcoming the Government’s official apology to morehu – survivors of abuse in state and faith-based care today, following the release of landmark report Whanaketia – through pain and trauma, from darkness to light in July.

Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad says the decades of abuse and pain experienced by children and young people while in the care of the State and faith-based institutions is a national shame, and one that must galvanise us to make real change.

“Today I’m acknowledging the national apology to morehu – survivors of abuse, and their courage in sharing their traumatic experiences that have shaped the Inquiry. I acknowledge again at this time all of those people who experienced abuse as children and young people while in the State care and protection system, but who weren’t able to be part of the process.

“We want to be a nation where all children and young people are safe in the care of their whānau, and where all of their rights are fulfilled, so they grow up free from all forms of violence and harm. We have a long way to go to make this a reality, but it is absolutely achievable, through collective, concerted action,” she says.

“This moment must lead to action that makes real change for children and young people in the care of the State. I want to see immediate and ongoing efforts that will give effect to this apology, full redress and honouring of the pain and courage of all survivors who contributed to the Royal Commission of Inquiry. The experiences, voices and ideas for change of mokopuna currently in the care of the State and who have recently left care must be at the forefront of shaping change. This includes the voices of mokopuna Māori and their whānau, hapū and iwi,” she says.

“We know that the horrific abuse outlined in Whanaketia disproportionately affected Māori, Pasifika, disabled, Rainbow mokopuna and those who were living in poverty, and that these groups are still feeling the intergenerational impact of this.

“Keeping children safe in care is one of the most basic duties of the State, but the way the care system is designed and works in practice can either contribute to, or prevent, harm. I remain seriously concerned about the proposal to allow third party providers in military-style academies the power to use force on young people in their care and other punitive measures to address youth offending. It’s unacceptable that there remain significant gaps in the safety nets designed to keep mokopuna safe in our country.

“One of the core aspects of my role as Chief Children’s Commissioner is to advocate for the rights of mokopuna in our care and protection system today. I join with many others in urging that the Royal Commission’s recommendations and the voices of care-experienced mokopuna be heard and drive action to keep children safe from harm and abuse.

“Today’s official apology by the Government, together with the changes made under the amendment Bill introduced yesterday, marks an important first step towards healing – and it must be followed urgently by redress and action, in line with the Royal Commission’s other recommendations. This responsibility is not only a crucial way to honour survivors, but also to fulfil their human rights and the rights of mokopuna in care today,” says Dr Achmad.

Notes:

Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission is an Independent Crown Entity, and is the independent advocate for all children and young people in Aotearoa New Zealand. The Chief Children’s Commissioner is the full-time, visible advocate for all children and young people, and is the Chair of the Mana Mokopuna Board. Mana Mokopuna is one of the three organisations making up the oversight of oranga tamariki system, alongside Aroturuki Tamariki – Independent Children’s Monitor, and the Ombudsman.

