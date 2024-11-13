4000+ Strong Petition Calls For More Than An Apology For Survivors Of Abuse In State Care

Today a petition with over 4,000 signatures calling for the Government to accept all the recommendations of the Royal Commission's Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions will be delivered to Parliament.

Yesterday the Government made an official apology to survivors of abuse in state and faith-based care and announced some small steps but are yet to commit to all the recommendations within the report.

Petition leader and survivor Ihorangi Reweti Peters says survivors have waited too long for justice and support. The inquiry itself took six years and called upon the Government to act quickly across the reports recommendations.

“What happened to the estimated 250,000 vulnerable adults, children, and babies in state and faith based care is a national disgrace. The recommendations of the inquiry clearly outline steps the government should take immediately to start healing the harm the care institutions have caused,” continues Peters.

ActionStation Aotearoa is supporting the petition and its Director Kassie Hartendorp says that treating this issue with the gravity it deserves is profoundly important to the integrity of the country.

“For too long the survivors of abuse in state and faith based care have suffered in silence. We now know all the details and there is a plan laid out to move forward. We cannot afford to wait any longer.”

The petition will be delivered at midday today, Wednesday 13 November to Parliament.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

