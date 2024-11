Police Update #3: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Curran Street onramp is also closed and Shelley Beach Road offramp will also be closed.

An estimated 5000 people are preparing to cross the bridge this morning and we continue to remind Auckland motorists to expect delays across some parts of the city’s roading network today.

Please continue to factor in delays to your journeys.

Our focus today is the safety of everyone – hīkoi participants and road users.

