Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gang Related Funeral - Porirua

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 10:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are aware of a gang related funeral in the Porirua area today.

The procession is expected to travel to various locations across Porirua including Waitangirua, Titahi Bay, and Plimmerton through to Whenua Tapu in the middle of the day, with some traffic disruption likely.

Police will be visible throughout with additional staff in the area, providing public reassurance and responding to any unlawful activity.

If people have immediate safety concerns or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111.

To report, or send in any footage of unlawful activity, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz (link is external), call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org (link is external).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 