Gang Related Funeral - Porirua

Police are aware of a gang related funeral in the Porirua area today.

The procession is expected to travel to various locations across Porirua including Waitangirua, Titahi Bay, and Plimmerton through to Whenua Tapu in the middle of the day, with some traffic disruption likely.

Police will be visible throughout with additional staff in the area, providing public reassurance and responding to any unlawful activity.

If people have immediate safety concerns or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111.

To report, or send in any footage of unlawful activity, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz (link is external), call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org (link is external).

