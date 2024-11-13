Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fluoridation Begins For Levin And Ōhau Water Supply

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Fluoride will be added to the Levin and Ōhau drinking water supply from Tuesday 19 November 2024.

Horowhenua District Council is one of 14 councils directed by the Ministry of Health to add fluoride to the water.

The ministry is fully funding the $900,000 cost of installing fluoridation equipment.

Fluoride will be added at the Levin water treatment plant on Gladstone Road, initially at 0.2-0.3 parts per million (ppm) and gradually increasing to 0.7-1.0 ppm by 19 December 2024.

Some members of the public have expressed concern about the mandate from the ministry. To address these concerns, residents will be able to get fluoride- and chlorine-free water from a dedicated tap at the water treatment plant, from Tuesday 19 November onwards.

For more information see the Council website, contact: 

comms@horowhenua.govt.nz or call 06 366 0999.

