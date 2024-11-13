Survivor-Led Event at Pipitea Marae Calls for Government Action Beyond Words

November 12, 2024 – Wellington, New Zealand

The state care survivors’ community gathered at Pipitea Marae on November 12 for an official government apology. More than 500 people attended throughout the day, participating in an event that radiated warmth, solidarity, and hope. This survivor-led gathering was more than an apology—it was a testament to resilience, a safe haven filled with the collective spirit of those who have endured, and a clarion call for meaningful action from the government.

A Day of Healing and Strength

The atmosphere at Pipitea Marae was unlike any formal event. Performances by House of Shem and Whirimako Black brought music that resonated deeply, weaving strength and healing into the gathering. Under the shelter of gazebos, survivors participated in traditional weaving and mirimiri, grounding themselves in culture and community. Attendees described the event as positive, safe, and nurturing—an environment where stories could be shared, voices heard, and healing fostered.

But as powerful as the day was, it served as a stark reminder of what remains to be done.

The Call for True Government Action

Survivors left the event with an urgent hope: that the government will move beyond scripted apologies and take real, transformative action. The current allocation of $32 million for redress is a mere drop in the ocean compared to the true costs of existing programmes. Survivors know that financial compensation alone cannot heal the scars of trauma. What is needed is a commitment to holistic support that prioritises wellbeing, addresses generational trauma, and extends to families who have lost loved ones to the state care system.

“Words can only take us so far,” one survivor remarked. “It’s the action behind those words that shows whether or not we matter.”

Bridging the Divide: Acknowledging Courage and Support

Amidst these calls for change, survivors recognised the courageous presence of Deputy Chief Executives (DCEs) and faith based leaders who stood in the crowd, stepping into an unfamiliar space to witness and acknowledge. Their participation was a gesture toward breaking down long-standing barriers, but it must be followed by real, systemic change.

Much credit is due to ACC, who actively supported the event with an information stall and resources, showing that engaging meaningfully with survivors is possible. Many participants expressed hope that other agencies, such as WINZ and similar support services, will follow suit and enter these spaces, demonstrating their commitment to survivors' wellbeing.

“It’s time to break down the walls that keep survivors from engaging in their own redress,” another survivor shared. “We need to build relationships with the government that are based on trust and the genuine desire to fix what is broken.”

A Vision for the Future

The event at Pipitea Marae underscored the community’s strength and the urgent need for the government to act. Survivors have endured enough. The apology must not be an end, but a beginning—a step toward true partnership, where survivors are heard and involved in reshaping the systems that failed them.

It is only through ongoing, authentic action that the government can hope to build trust and foster healing. Survivors deserve more than rehearsed apologies; they deserve a future where their voices are valued, their experiences respected, and their wellbeing prioritized.

About NZCAST (New Zealand Collective of Abused in State Care Charitable Trust)

NZCAST is dedicated to supporting state care survivors in their journey toward healing, resilience, and empowerment. Through initiatives such as wānanga, and advocacy. NZCAST provides tools and spaces that foster connection and community. Committed to wairuatanga (spirituality), manaakitanga (care), and whanaungatanga (connection), NZCAST works tirelessly to ensure that survivors are seen, heard, and supported in their pursuit of justice and a better future no matter their background, past or ethnicity.

