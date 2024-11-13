Police Update #6: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Tamaki Drive is being closed for Hīkoi mō te Tiriti participants to walk from Okahu Bay to Bastion Point.

The closure began about 12.40pm, between Ngapipi Road and Patteson Avenue.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

