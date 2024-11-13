Police Update #6: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti
Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tamaki Drive is being closed for Hīkoi mō te Tiriti
participants to walk from Okahu Bay to Bastion
Point.
The closure began about 12.40pm, between
Ngapipi Road and Patteson Avenue.
Diversions are in
place and motorists are advised to expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more