Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests And Property Recovered Following Commercial Burglaries

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have executed two search warrants, arrested two people and are looking for a number of others after a string of serious incidents in the Waikato area early on Monday morning.

The first incident was a reported ram raid at a commercial premises on Ward Street, Hamilton at around 12:30am on Monday 11 November. The vehicle involved was reported stolen and the alleged offenders fled the scene prior to Police arrival.

Then, just after 1am, Police received a report of a group of youths attempting to break into cars on Acacia Ave, Kihikihi, matching the description of those involved in the earlier ram raid.

The youths successfully gained entry to one vehicle and were later sighted travelling in this vehicle by a Police unit on Mahoe Street just before 1:15am. Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, which it failed to do so. A pursuit was initiated but abandoned within a minute due to the manner of driving.

A second commercial premises was then broken into, just before 1:30am, with a number of items from the store taken. The alleged offenders had once again fled from the scene before Police arrived.

Police were then called to Opal Place in Chartwell at 3:30am, where a vehicle that was reported stolen, was on fire. It is believed that this was one of the vehicles the group of youths had stolen.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Foster says “Around midday Monday, we executed two search warrants, recovered some stolen property, and arrested two suspects.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We have identified a number of other young people we believe to be involved.

“Thankfully nobody was injured during this string of events, but a lot of damage was done to stores and vehicles belonging to members of the public.

“This offending has a real impact on people’s lives and livelihoods, and we would like to hear from anyone who can assist our investigation.”

If you have any information that could help, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241112/7561.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 