Arrests And Property Recovered Following Commercial Burglaries

Police have executed two search warrants, arrested two people and are looking for a number of others after a string of serious incidents in the Waikato area early on Monday morning.

The first incident was a reported ram raid at a commercial premises on Ward Street, Hamilton at around 12:30am on Monday 11 November. The vehicle involved was reported stolen and the alleged offenders fled the scene prior to Police arrival.

Then, just after 1am, Police received a report of a group of youths attempting to break into cars on Acacia Ave, Kihikihi, matching the description of those involved in the earlier ram raid.

The youths successfully gained entry to one vehicle and were later sighted travelling in this vehicle by a Police unit on Mahoe Street just before 1:15am. Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, which it failed to do so. A pursuit was initiated but abandoned within a minute due to the manner of driving.

A second commercial premises was then broken into, just before 1:30am, with a number of items from the store taken. The alleged offenders had once again fled from the scene before Police arrived.

Police were then called to Opal Place in Chartwell at 3:30am, where a vehicle that was reported stolen, was on fire. It is believed that this was one of the vehicles the group of youths had stolen.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Foster says “Around midday Monday, we executed two search warrants, recovered some stolen property, and arrested two suspects.

“We have identified a number of other young people we believe to be involved.

“Thankfully nobody was injured during this string of events, but a lot of damage was done to stores and vehicles belonging to members of the public.

“This offending has a real impact on people’s lives and livelihoods, and we would like to hear from anyone who can assist our investigation.”

If you have any information that could help, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241112/7561.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

