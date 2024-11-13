Police Investigate Discovery Of Human Remains Near Tokoroa

Police have commenced an investigation following the discovery of human remains at a rural location close to Tokoroa township.

The scene has been secured, and examination of the area is currently underway. Specialist resources, including search teams, are assisting to ensure a thorough search.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley, Taupō Area Investigations Manager says at this stage, efforts are focused on identifying the remains and establishing the circumstances surrounding this discovery.

“We understand this news may be concerning to the community, and we want to reassure residents that our team is working diligently.

“Formal identification will take some time and until this process has been completed Police will be unable to provide further comment or information on the possible identity of the remains," says Detective Senior Sergeant Yardley.

Anyone with information that may assist is encouraged to contact Police online [1], or by calling 105.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

