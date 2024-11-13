Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
MDC To Consult On Three Local Water Done Well Models

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council today (13 November 2025) voted to include for consultation the Wellington region water services delivery joint arrangements, proposed under the Government’s Local Water Done Well reforms.

Local Water Done Well is a change to the way drinking water and wastewater is managed.

The Council agreed to consult next year on three water service delivery models:

  • Masterton being part of the Wellington region water services delivery joint arrangement
  • a combined Wairarapa and Tararua water services delivery joint arrangement (known as Wai + T), involving Masterton, Carterton, South Wairarapa, and Tararua district councils
  • an enhanced status quo, in-house model, delivering against new Government requirements.

Work will continue on development of the models and consultation will take place in the first part of 2025.

