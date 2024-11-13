Police Appeal For Information Following Overnight Retail Offending, Hawke's Bay

Police are appealing for information following a spate of dishonesty offending in Hawke’s Bay in the early hours of this morning, between 4:25am and 7:30am.

At around 4:25am Police responded to reports of a burglary on Te Mata Road, Havelock North where offenders have smashed the glass, attempting to steal items from the store before leaving in a Mazda Demio.

Following this the person/s involved are believed to have attempted to gain entry to a second store on the corner of Bridge Street and Waghorne Streets, Ahuriri.

Police then responded to a burglary on Hill Road, Bay View where offenders have gained access by smashing the glass after they unsuccessfully attempted to gain access using two vehicles. Again, a Mazda Demio was involved, and later located dumped at a Bay View service station.

Shortly after Police responded to an aggravated robbery at a service station on Main North Road, Bay View, following reports two people had entered threatening staff and demanding cigarettes.

Police then responded to reports of a robbery on Windsor Avenue, Parkvale, reported about 7:25am. Those involved have entered, smashing the freezer with a hammer, before fleeing the store after the fog cannon activated.

All five incidents are believed to be linked.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander says enquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate those involved and we are appealing to the public to report any information that may assist in locating and arresting the offenders.

“Scene examinations are being completed today, and Police have spoken with the store owners.

“These actions have left a number of retailers having to pick up the pieces this morning, and a number of retail workers feeling understandably shaken.

“There is no place for this activity in our community, we have staff actively working to track down those involved,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Patrick.

If anyone has information which might help our enquiries into this matter, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 241113/1542.

