Elephant Burma Arrives At New Home In Australia

Asian elephant Burma dust bathing at Auckland Zoo / Supplied: Auckland Zoo

Auckland Zoo is pleased to share news that Asian elephant Burma has arrived at her new forever home at Zoos South Australia’s (ZSA) Monarto Safari Park where she will soon become part of a larger herd.

Burma (42), who was accompanied by two of the Zoo’s senior elephant keepers and its veterinary manager throughout her Trans-Tasman travel yesterday, is the first of five elephants due to arrive at the Park’s expansive new 12ha elephant habitat over the coming year.

Along with Burma from Auckland Zoo, two elephants from Perth Zoo and two elephants from Taronga Zoo Sydney will form a founding family herd as part of the Australasian Zoo Aquarium Association’s regional advocacy and breeding programme for this Endangered species.

“Our highest priority has always been to do the right thing for Burma and get her into a situation where she can be part of a larger elephant family herd. Her arrival in Australia is a huge step in that direction,” says Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley.

“It’s been a long and complicated journey already to get to this point, with the construction of the new habitat at Monarto Safari Park and all the challenges of moving an animal as large as Burma between two countries. It’s only been possible as a result of the phenomenal dedication and skills of our Auckland Zoo team led by our team leader of elephants, Andrew Coers, and a huge amount of incredible teamwork with our friends at Zoos South Australia.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It’s been a properly bittersweet moment for us all. Whilst we are all upset to have Burma leave us and we will miss her terribly, it is with the knowledge that she is going to an amazing new home in Australia where she will be cared for and loved as much as she was in New Zealand,” says Kevin.

Auckland Zoo’s veterinary manager Dr James Chatterton, who accompanied Burma throughout her travel, says Burma is doing well following her Trans-Tasman travel yesterday.

“Burma coped exceptionally well throughout her entire road and aircraft journey yesterday. For an elephant travelling for the first time in 34 years, it couldn’t have gone better. This is testament to all of the preparations and planning that went into this move, and to the relationships that Andrew and the team have with Burma.

“As we expected, Burma is tired, though she has had some sleep overnight, and importantly has been eating and drinking, and has peed and pooed, which are all good signs she is doing okay. It’s also been great to see her exploring her barn and adjoining yard environment while she is in quarantine. We’ll continue to monitor Burma closely over the coming days as her keepers settle her in,” says James.

Working alongside their Australian colleagues, Andrew Coers and the Zoo’s elephant keepers will stay on with Burma for as long as required to fully settle her in and integrate her with her new elephant family. Collectively they have many decades, and a wealth of experience and expertise, in caring for elephants. (Burma arrived at Auckland Zoo in 1990, and Andrew alone, has been part of her life for over 25 years!).

“Although Burma has left us to start her new life over the Tasman, she leaves us with so many happy memories and a legacy of connecting with millions upon millions of visitors over the 34 years that Auckland Zoo was her home. We know that she is going to have that same special impact on the wider community in South Australia, and, although she is now over 3000km away, we will always have an attachment to her, and will continue to follow her story closely,” says Kevin.

Zoos South Australia Chief Executive Elaine Bensted says welcoming Burma as the first elephant to Monarto Safari Park is an exciting day.

“It’s been 30 years since an elephant called South Australia home, and the response to our fundraising campaign showed just how much it means to Adelaide’s elephant and conservation-loving community to once again see these awe-inspiring animals.

“We are honoured that we can support Burma through her twilight years and will have Andrew and the Auckland Zoo team playing such a pivotal role in working alongside our staff to settle her in. Our new world-class elephant habitat will cater to Burma and the incoming herd’s complex social needs and structure in a way that is close to how they would live in the wild.”

“Having elephants at Monarto Safari Park as part of the Zoo Aquarium Association’s regional breeding and advocacy program now also means that more Australians will get to experience and learn about elephants and join us in supporting the vital conservation work needed to save these gentle giants from extinction,” says Ms Bensted.

Note:

Burma and the founding herd at Monarto Safari Park: Burma (42) is the first elephant to arrive at Monarto Safari Park’s expansive new 12ha elephant habitat. Over the coming year she will be joined by four other elephants: female Permai (33) and male Putra Mas (33) from Perth Zoo and females Pak Boon (31) and Tang Mo (25) from Taronga Zoo Sydney. Female elephants are highly social and typically live in matriarchal herds. Burma will greatly benefit from and contribute to, being part of a matriarchal herd in this way. https://www.monartosafari.com.au/elephants-at-monarto/#meet

Burma (42) is the first elephant to arrive at Monarto Safari Park’s expansive new 12ha elephant habitat. Over the coming year she will be joined by four other elephants: female Permai (33) and male Putra Mas (33) from Perth Zoo and females Pak Boon (31) and Tang Mo (25) from Taronga Zoo Sydney. Female elephants are highly social and typically live in matriarchal herds. Burma will greatly benefit from and contribute to, being part of a matriarchal herd in this way. https://www.monartosafari.com.au/elephants-at-monarto/#meet Zoo Aquarium Association (ZAA) regional programme : Burma and her four elephant companions will together form a founding family herd as part of the Australasian Zoo Aquarium Association’s (ZAA) regional breeding and advocacy programme for Asian elephants - an Endangered species whose population is continuing to decline in the wild due to habitat loss/ fragmentation and human-elephant conflict.

: Burma and her four elephant companions will together form a founding family herd as part of the Australasian Zoo Aquarium Association’s (ZAA) regional breeding and advocacy programme for Asian elephants - an Endangered species whose population is continuing to decline in the wild due to habitat loss/ fragmentation and human-elephant conflict. Monarto Safari Park’s new elephant habitat: Once fully complete, Monarto Safari Park’s 12ha habitat will give Burma, her four new elephant companions, and future additional elephants, an expansive and enriching home made up of four separate areas. Designed to provide maximum flexibility to manage both cows and bulls and support their social dynamics, they will feature varied terrain and vegetation (for both foraging and shade), water holes and mud wallows. For Burma’s arrival, a large bespoke elephant barn (complete with solar power and cooling systems), an adjoining outdoor yard and the first of these four areas has been completed. https://www.monartosafari.com.au/elephants-at-monarto/

Once fully complete, Monarto Safari Park’s 12ha habitat will give Burma, her four new elephant companions, and future additional elephants, an expansive and enriching home made up of four separate areas. Designed to provide maximum flexibility to manage both cows and bulls and support their social dynamics, they will feature varied terrain and vegetation (for both foraging and shade), water holes and mud wallows. For Burma’s arrival, a large bespoke elephant barn (complete with solar power and cooling systems), an adjoining outdoor yard and the first of these four areas has been completed. https://www.monartosafari.com.au/elephants-at-monarto/ Auckland Zoo’s elephant team: Auckland Zoo’s elephant team, led by team leader Andrew Coers, who travelled from New Zealand to Australia with Burma, will be staying on with Burma for as long as required. Working alongside their Australian colleagues, they will provide her with the familiar, reassuring company and continuity of care she needs to fully settle into new environment and meet and integrate with her new elephant family.

© Scoop Media

