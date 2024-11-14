Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Justified In Fatal Shooting Of Man In Wainuiomata

Thursday, 14 November 2024, 10:10 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that a Police officer was justified in shooting a man to save a woman’s life in Wainuiomata on 16 November 2023.

At 11.47am, Police received a 111 call saying a man was assaulting his partner on the driveway of a rural property. The man, whose car had broken down outside the property, was extremely agitated and variously reported to have a bat, knife, and scissors.

Police arrived at the scene at 12.03pm. They found the man holding a screwdriver to the woman’s throat. Over the next hour, an officer engaged with the man, appealing for him to let the woman go.

The man’s behaviour was erratic. He regularly became heightened and aggressive, grabbing the woman by the head, neck, and waist. He pushed the screwdriver against her neck and used her to shield himself from Police.

At about 1pm, the man started yelling and his level of aggression escalated. Multiple officers say they believed the man was about to injure or kill the woman. An officer fired a single shot at the man’s left shoulder to prevent him from being able to stab the woman.

Police immediately provided medical assistance. However, the man went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene a short time later.

The Authority conducted an independent investigation. We concluded that Police responded appropriately to the incident, with a cohesive, coordinated and planned response. Police utilised appropriate staff and made every effort to resolve the situation safely.

The Authority also concluded that shooting the man was the only viable option available to Police in the circumstances. The officer delayed shooting the man until he believed it to be absolutely necessary to save the woman’s life.

