Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings On Fatal Police Shooting In Wainuiomata

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority which found that an officer was justified in shooting a man in Wainuiomata to save a woman’s life.

Police were called on 16 November 2023 at 11.47am after a report of a man assaulting his partner on the driveway of a rural property.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and found the man holding a screwdriver to the woman’s throat.

Over the next hour Police tried to engage with the man, appealing for him to let the woman go. His behaviour was extremely erratic during this time and at around 1pm, the level of aggression escalated. At this point officers feared for the woman’s life and police fired a single shot into the man’s shoulder to prevent him being able to stab her.

Police immediately provided medical assistance however the man went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

The IPCA found the Police response was cohesive and coordinated and the appropriate staff made every effort to try resolve the situation safely.

They also found shooting the man was the only viable option available to Police in the circumstances which would ensure the woman was unharmed.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell says all the officers involved did an exceptional job to save this woman’s life.

“These types of incidents are never easy for our officers. The staff involved had hoped for a different outcome, and tried very hard to resolve the matter safely, but were left with no other option but to ensure the woman was kept safe.

