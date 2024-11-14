Stopped In Their Tracks

One of the motorbikes seized. Photo/Supplied.

The journey of two King Cobra gang associates was cut short after officers caught up with them on the road and seized three sets of wheels – two motorbikes and a car.

The vehicles were seized as part of a court-ordered seizure. It was a team effort between Wellington and Central District staff supported by Ministry of Justice bailiffs.

It all started last Wednesday evening (6 November) when Porirua officers were dispatched to a job involving suspicious activity at a Porirua address linked to the King Cobras gang.

When officers attended, four high-value bikes were being strapped to a trailer. The officers gathered information then left the address.

The information was shared with other staff on shift, including Wellington OC Dog Section Senior Sergeant Paul Fleck who was aware that some of the vehicles were subject to seizure. He contacted the bailiffs to check, and they confirmed that two motorbikes and an Audi vehicle could be seized.

While this was happening, Police received information that a vehicle towing the trailer with the motorbikes had left the address.

“It was a rapidly developing situation and a plan was put in place as the vehicle towing the motorbikes drove north,” says Paul.

“Momentum was key here and everyone adapted to the changing situation and worked seamlessly to achieve a safe and solid result.

“The end result was the seizure of two motorbikes and an Audi vehicle, and this came down to the great coordinated effort between the bailiffs and our Central District Impairment Prevention Team colleagues."

Central District IPT Sergeant Doug Seal and his team had just completed a checkpoint at Bulls and were on their way to conduct a checkpoint in Levin when the call came for assistance.

“The ute towing a trailer with the four motorbikes was spotted at a garage in Foxton,” says Doug.

“The target vehicle then left the garage and drove off heading north, shortly before it was signalled to stop by officers near the Himatangi turnoff."

Officers spoke with two men in the ute who said they were just transporting the bikes to Auckland and had no idea who owned them.

“Once the bailiffs arrived, two of the four motorbikes were seized and were subject to unpaid fines of about $14,000,” says Doug.

In total, approximately $25,000 of fines were recovered from the seizure of the vehicles.

