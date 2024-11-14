Greenpeace Confronts Fonterra AGM Attendees With Rainforest Destruction, Dying Orangutans

Greenpeace has greeted Fonterra with images of deforestation and dying orangutans as shareholders arrive for their annual general meeting at the Devon Hotel in New Plymouth. The organisation is calling on Fonterra to stop using palm kernel to feed dairy cows.

Greenpeace spokesperson Sinéad Deighton-O’Flynn says, "Palm kernel contributes to rainforest deforestation and fires which put local communities and rare wildlife like orangutans and tigers in Southeast Asia at risk. But Fonterra insists on still feeding this dust-like substance to its cows in the dry summer months.

"We’re here to remind Fonterra’s biggest shareholders that New Zealanders across the country are deeply concerned about the use of palm kernel - and that continuing to use this destructive feed could have serious reputational and financial risk both for farmers and for Fonterra as a business."

At the end of September, Greenpeace launched a petition calling on Fonterra to drop palm kernel, which has already attracted more than 10,000 signatures.

"Some of Fonterra’s biggest suppliers have already stopped using palm kernel on their farms, because of environmental concerns," says Deighton-O’Flynn.

"Over the past few weeks, we have reached out to several of these farmers and encouraged them to raise the issue of palm kernel use at the AGM.

"Fonterra is New Zealand’s biggest dairy corporation and yet it is lagging behind the pack, continuing to enable rainforest destruction while some of its farmer-shareholders are changing practices over environmental concerns.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Fonterra must end its use of palm kernel to protect the rainforests of Southeast Asia and the amazing wildlife that call them home."

Earlier this year, Greenpeace sued Fonterra under the Fair Trading Act for misleading customers through its Anchor butter packaging. The butter, marketed as ‘100% pure New Zealand grass-fed’, is made with milk from Fonterra dairy cows, whose diet can include up to 20% rainforest-destroying palm kernel. Fonterra has since announced plans to push ahead with the sale of its consumer brands, including Anchor.

"Whoever buys Fonterra’s consumer brands must commit to going palm kernel free," says Deighton-O’Flynn.

"Greenpeace will continue to hold Fonterra to account for its destructive practices and misleading greenwash - and we’re here today representing the thousands of New Zealanders who want to see an end to palm kernel use in Aotearoa."

Other groups opposing Fonterra’s intensive dairy practices are also in attendance outside the AGM.

© Scoop Media

