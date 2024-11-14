Interim Court Of Inquiry Report Into HMNZS Manawanui Sinking Received

Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding has received the interim Court of Inquiry report into the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui.

HMNZS Manawanui ran aground with 75 people on board in Samoa whilst conducting a hydrographic survey of a reef on Saturday 5 October. The ship sank on Sunday 6 October.

Rear Admiral Golding said the Court had made good progress with its investigations, and was on track with interviews and evidence gathering.

“I will now take the time required to review the interim report to gain an understanding of what the findings are at this point in proceedings.”

The interim report was directed to focus on what happened, while the final report will have the fuller context of why the incident occurred and lessons to be learnt.

“The interim report will also undergo an independent King’s Counsel legal review, and following that, we will look to release to the public later this month some of the key information about what happened.”

Rear Admiral Golding acknowledged the level of public interest in the incident and said relevant information would be made public as soon as practical.

“We are committed to conducting this inquiry as thoroughly and transparently as possible. I am aware of the desire to have answers, and while it is important the Court works expeditiously, it is also vital to respect the process and carefully step our way through it,” he said.

“I would like to thank those who have been a part of the Court of Inquiry process, including the inquiry members and witnesses. Your work will help inform the way forward and future lessons.”

It is anticipated that the final report will be completed around the end of February. The report will then be subject to an independent legal review and information is expected to be released publicly by late March. These dates are approximate and are subject to change.

