Police Locate Cannabis Plants After Van Flees

Police have located dozens of cannabis plants after a van was seen driving in the dead of night without its lights on.

A Police unit patrolling in Birkenhead came across the van at around 12.30am.

Inspector Todd Moore-Carter, Acting Waitematā East Area Commander, says the van was signalled to stop but immediately drove away from the unit.

“The van eventually stopped, however the driver ran off into nearby bush.

“Police set up cordons and a dog handler tracked the alleged offender who was located and taken into custody.

“Following a search of the van, Police located 33 mature cannabis plants which were recovered and will be destroyed.”

A 40-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop and cultivating cannabis and is expected in the North Shore District Court today.

“This was great work from all Police staff involved,” Inspector Moore-Carter says.

“A good haul of cannabis is now out of the hands of dealers and no longer causing harm to our community.

“Police will continue to disrupt and prosecute groups involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit substances.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

