Further Image Of Man Missing Near Porirua, As Searches Continue

Thursday, 14 November 2024, 1:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

(Photo/Supplied)

Searches are ongoing to locate a missing man last seen near Porirua, and Police are hoping a new CCTV image may help jog the public’s memory.

Graham Russell Smith was reported missing on the evening of Sunday 10 November, after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway.

The attached photograph is a CCTV image captured earlier on Sunday afternoon, with the 77-year-old wearing the same clothing he was in that day. When he was last seen, he was also wearing a dark blue puffer jacket.

Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers – including teams from Horowhenua and Manawatu - and the Amateur Emergency Radio Communication Team are assisting the search.

The Police National Dive Squad began searching the reservoirs in the reserve yesterday, and are continuing their search today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assisted last night with the use of a drone with thermal capability.

We are continuing to ask anyone who may have seen Graham to get in touch with us, and asking residents in nearby suburbs to check their properties.

If you can help, please call 111 and reference the file number 241111/3559.

