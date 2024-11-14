Damp Start To Canterbury Anniversary Weekend; Wet Start For Coldplay Fans In Auckland

Covering period of Thursday 14th - Sunday 17th November

Heavy rain is underway in the north and west of the South Island with Watches and Orange Warnings in place for many of the ranges

New Heavy Rain Watches issued for parts of the central/upper North Island on Friday

A clearing trend for Canterbury Anniversary Weekend

Unsettled weather is the main theme for much of Aotearoa New Zealand over the next few days, with conditions clearing up during Saturday and Sunday as a couple of southerly pushes move up the country.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry says that “this moist and muggy weather we have been having, and will continue to have for at least the rest of today, is due to a mature low pressure system in the Tasman Sea, which we call a 'Tasman Sea Special'."

This weather system is expected to bring heavy rain, reaching warning amounts for the likes of the Westland ranges, the ranges of the Tasman District west of Motueka, and the Bryant and Richmond Ranges from today (Thursday). Heading into Friday, near warning amounts are expected in northern Taranaki, Waitomo and across to the Central Plateau.

Barry continues, “Northland and Auckland are also in store for their fair share of rainfall, with a Heavy Rain Watch issued for Northland on Friday. Things begin to ease on Friday evening, with Coldplay concert goers likely to see a dry end to the night.”

Rain is the main theme for the North Island on Friday, meanwhile a southerly push brings showers to the eastern South Island. Some of these showers could be heavy and thundery for inland Canterbury and northern Otago during Friday afternoon and evening. Heading into Saturday, that showery southerly continues up the eastern South Island, moving onto the eastern North Island, while the western coasts get a reprieve from the rain. After a damp start to the Canterbury Anniversary Weekend some drier and brighter, but cooler weather returns for Sunday.

“Sunday is the weather spring clean day,” says Barry. After the southerly comes through, a ridge moves over Aotearoa New Zealand and settled weather dominates. A few lingering showers ease in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, while another band of showers moves north onto Coromandel, eastern Auckland, and Northland. Overall, Sunday is the outdoor day for the greatest portion of the country.

A temperature rollercoaster is ahead for most of the country. “Overnight temperatures tonight (Thursday) are generally above average, with 18 degrees expected for parts of Northland and Auckland. Mid-to-late teens are expected for just about everywhere else – it’s going to be a warm and muggy night,” says Barry.

This all changes as we head into Saturday as behind the southerly change, maximum temperatures plummet in the South Island to the early teens, with minimums of less than 5 degrees for some places. “Some of the rain with the change may fall as snow on the highest peaks in Otago and southern Canterbury High Country,” adds Barry. The temperatures continue to fall in the North Island as the front passes through on Sunday.

Quite an unsettled and weather filled week for most – there’s something for everyone, and a settled Sunday for most to finish off the week.

