Improvements Coming For Central Auckland Buses

Catching the bus around central Auckland suburbs will look different from this Sunday, with changes and improvements being made to several routes.

Auckland Transport (AT) is advising passengers they may need to adjust how they normally travel on the bus in the central suburbs from 17 November.

Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Ward Councillor Julie Fairey says the changes are aimed at improving bus services overall in the central suburbs.

“As a bus user on the isthmus I know that we have had issues with crosstown routes like the OuterLink; inconsistent services, long waits and unreliable journey times. These improvements will help a lot and reduce frustration for public transport users in central Auckland.

“I’m excited to try out the improved bus routes and timetables from November 17th, as we continue to give everyone more transport choices.”

Changes include:

OuterLink Route: The Victoria Park and Albert Park pauses will be removed. The OuterLink service will be restructured to run between St Lukes and Newmarket via the city centre, improving journey times and reliability. The southern section of the route will instead be covered by an extended 64 route.

The Victoria Park and Albert Park pauses will be removed. The OuterLink service will be restructured to run between St Lukes and Newmarket via the city centre, improving journey times and reliability. The southern section of the route will instead be covered by an extended 64 route. Route 64: This route will now extend from Kingsland Station to St Lukes, creating a new connection between St Lukes, Mount Eden, and Newmarket. It will operate every 12 minutes until 8:30 PM and every 15 minutes thereafter.

This route will now extend from Kingsland Station to St Lukes, creating a new connection between St Lukes, Mount Eden, and Newmarket. It will operate every 12 minutes until 8:30 PM and every 15 minutes thereafter. Route 650 (now Route 65): The frequency of this route will increase to every 15 minutes, all day, seven days a week, with extended evening operations.

The frequency of this route will increase to every 15 minutes, all day, seven days a week, with extended evening operations. Route 670 (now Route 67A and 67B): The new 67A and 67B services will collectively run every 15 minutes between New Lynn and Onehunga, enhancing connectivity across the central area.

The new 67A and 67B services will collectively run every 15 minutes between New Lynn and Onehunga, enhancing connectivity across the central area. Route 68: This route will be extended to service Onehunga train station.

This route will be extended to service Onehunga train station. Route 27H and 27W: More 27H and 27W services along Mount Eden Road will be added to help accommodate the growth we are seeing along this corridor.

AT’s Head of Public Transport Services Planning and Development, Pete Moth says these changes will bring an additional 40,000 Aucklanders within walking distance of a Frequent Crosstown bus service, operating at least every 15 minutes from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

“Frequency is freedom. The changes give more Aucklanders the freedom to just turn up to a bus stop and go, without having to plan around timetables,” Mr Moth says.

“For some people, these changes will mean needing to catch two or three buses instead of one, but for everyone travelling in Auckland’s central suburbs, it will mean more buses more often to more destinations.”

To support these improvements, new interchanges and layover areas will be introduced, ensuring improved transfers for passengers.

“We consistently see very poor customer experience on the OuterLink. A particular customer pain point is the Victoria Park pause, where drivers are required to changeover whilst passengers remain on the bus. This pause at Victoria Park and Albert Park will be removed with these changes, which will reduce waiting times and enhance overall service reliability,” Mr Moth says.

“Extended routes and new connections will make it easier to travel across Auckland’s central area, whatever your journey purpose, whatever time of day you wish to travel.”

For more information and a full list of changes, visit at.govt.nz/projects-initiatives/city-centre-projects-and-initiatives/central-crosstown-bus-changes

