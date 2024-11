Police Update #8: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Police are monitoring Hīkoi mō te Tiriti as participants travel from Waikato towards Rotorua today.

Participants spent the night in Huntly, with no issues reported. The hīkoi this morning travelled from FMG stadium to Garden Place, with approximately 6000 people taking part.

The activation at Garden Place has wrapped up and traffic in Hamilton’s CBD is now free-flowing.

The hīkoi has passed through Tīrau and is now continuing on State Highway 5 to Rotorua.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media