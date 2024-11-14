Trans-Tasman Collaboration In Aged Care

Trans-Tasman knowledge of the aged care sector received a major boost in Parliament this week, as Health Select Committee Chair Sam Uffindell partnered with New Zealand Aged Care Association to host Tom Symondson, Chief Executive of the Australian Aged & Community Care Providers Association (ACCPA). Valuable insights were shared with a broad range of Members of Parliament as part of wider visit, where Mr Symondson shared his extensive experience in Australian aged care reforms.

ACA Chief Executive Tracey Martin acknowledged the importance of the visit, emphasising that Mr. Symondson has been central to advancing aged care planning in Australia.

"Tom has played a key role in the recent developments around aged care planning in Australia, both for home and community providers and residential care facilities. We believe New Zealand has much to learn from these outcomes and should consider adapting similar approaches to address the shared challenges our aged care sectors face," Ms Martin said.

"The reform package in Australia is set to see a $5.6 billion investment, projected to save $12.6 billion over the next 11 years, highlighting that if evidence-based investment is made now, long term savings without compromising health outcomes is possible."

During his four-day visit, Mr. Symondson engaged with a diverse range of stakeholders, including government agencies, community and residential care providers, retirement and aged care commissioners and Members of Parliament. These meetings provided insights into Australian aged care reforms and explored their relevance to New Zealand's aged care landscape.

"It’s been an honour and a great privilege to meet with parliamentarians, providers and others from across New Zealand's aged care and retirement living sectors," Mr Symondson said. "In some ways aged care in Australia is very similar to New Zealand but there are important differences which means there is so much we can learn from each other.

"Both countries share a common goal of improving the lives of older people and continuing to do so, as we embark on a journey of significant reform, to prepare for our populations to age over the coming decades."

MP for Tauranga and Health Select Committee Chair Sam Uffindell agrees.

"Strengthening trans-Tasman collaboration for the benefit of the aged care sector makes sense. More than a million New Zealanders will be aged over 65 years in the next four years or about 20 per cent of the population. This is predicted to increase further so it is imperative that we ensure we are doing the best we can for our older generation. This is why the Government is undertaking a Select Committee inquiry into Aged Care and is continuing with a review of aged care funding" Mr Uffindell said.

