NRC Secondee Programme Strengthens Governance Capability

National Road Carriers (NRC) recently launched a new leadership initiative aimed at transport operators with an interest in governance.

Building a strong pipeline with depth of board succession is an essential part of the Association’s long-term strategy to grow board capability. The NRC Board Secondee Programme offers future transport industry leaders the unique ability to gain valuable exposure to board processes, contribute to the strategic direction of the NRC, and deepen their understanding of governance.

“NRC is at the centre of the road freight and supply chain sector, and we are going through process of foundational change,” says Ian Newey, NRC Chair. “We are working to shape these changes in a way that benefits our members and unlocks the productivity that road transport delivers to New Zealand.”

“Secondee board members have a rare opportunity to be part of this change, gaining experience that will prepare them for future board leadership opportunities. The Secondee Programme is a great stepping stone for operators who are passionate about giving back to our industry and have ambitions to take on a full board member role down the line.”

The first call for secondees was extremely well received by members with a varied range of applicants applying for two secondee board roles on the NRC Board.

“We received very positive feedback on the programme and the quality of applicants was of a very high calibre. We saw good diversity with candidates with varied educational backgrounds, career pathways and industry sector expertise,” says Ian. “On behalf of NRC I would like to thank everyone who applied, it was no easy task settling on just two as all the candidates had something great to offer.”

Ian is pleased to confirm NRC is welcoming Kieran Carr and Nikki Ellis onto the 2024/2025 NRC Board Secondee Programme.

“Most in the industry will recognise the name Carr & Haslam, with Kieran the son of Chris Carr. Kieran is a Chartered Accountant and is currently CFO for Carr & Haslem. Kieran has an immense amount of energy, enthusiasm, and dedication for the industry, and is a great fit for the secondee programme,” says Ian.

“Nikki is the Logistics & Distribution Manager at Marlin Transport. She is a second-generation Ellis family member with an in-depth knowledge of all aspects of the logistics sectors they service. Nikki is a critical thinker with a passion and drive to advocate for all. Nikki is eager to learn about governance to expand on her current skill set.”

Both Kieran and Nikki view the opportunity as a springboard through which to further develop their skills as directors and welcome the ability to learn hands on governance experience.

“In my role at Marlin Transport I have learnt the business from ground up, working in our family business since I left school. I understand the day-to-day challenges of a dispatcher but also the wider intricacies of running a transport business. I’m looking forward to having a front row seat and contributing to the long-term sustainability of the road transport industry,” says Nikki. “Being selected to take part in the secondee programme gives me an opportunity to develop core governance skills that can only be learnt in a hands-on board setting. In time, I hope to be able to utilise these skills in a way that benefits the wider industry, including paying it forward to others keen to embark on their own governance journey.”

“I believe we are only as good as our support networks and in turn they require us to give back,” says Kieran. “As a sixth-generation steward of Carr & Haslam I look forward to giving back to those who have preceded me. I also want to contribute to the wider transport industry and believe that my finance background in combination with a mix of corporate and industry expertise offers a different perspective.”

The 2024/2025 NRC Board Secondee Programme officially kicked off on 4 October 2024, with Nikki and Kieran attending a strategy session at The Landing kindly hosted by NRC member Foodstuffs North Island.

The secondee programme will run until the 2025 NRC Annual General Meeting, at which point the programme will be reviewed and refined. Calls for the 2025/2026 programme will go out in August 2025.

