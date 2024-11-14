Tāmaki Makaurau Leads The Way With New Ways To Pay On Public Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is pleased to announce that in three days new ways to pay will be available across Auckland’s public transport network.

Starting 17 November customers will be able to use contactless credit and debit cards, smartphones, or wearable devices to tag on and off AT’s buses, trains, and most ferries alongside AT HOP cards.

This initiative is designed to offer greater accessibility and opens up public transport to more Aucklanders and visitors. Until now customers were required to purchase and use an AT HOP card for most trips.

AT Director Public Transport and Active Modes, Stacey van der Putten says this is the latest in a range of initiatives AT is introducing to make public transport an easier option for Aucklanders and visitors alike.

“This will make it much easier and more appealing for people to use buses, trains, and most ferries,” Ms van der Putten said.

“We’re making it easy for people to turn up, pay and use public transport that gets people to more places without too much thinking ahead.

“It will make public transport more accessible for visitors, casual users, first-time users, and even those regular customers who may have forgotten their AT HOP card.”

AT would like to remind customers travelling from Sunday that the card readers on buses, trains and most ferries can now read more than just their AT HOP card. To pay the right fare, on the right card or device, here are a few tips:

Separate your card from your wallet or phone; or have your device ready before tagging on and off.

Be sure to tag on and off with the same card or device throughout your journey to pay the correct fare. So, do not tag on with your smartphone then tag off with your smartwatch or card.

You will pay standard adult HOP fares when using credit and debit cards, or mobile devices.

You can still use your AT HOP cards across the public transport network.

Make sure to keep using your AT HOP card if you are eligible for concessions such as SuperGold, community connect, accessible, student and tertiary discounts or Fareshare, or the $50 seven-day fare cap should continue using their AT HOP cards to get their concessions.

The future of public transport is looking positive for the region; City Rail Link is on the way, the Eastern Busway is moving forward, and we have four world-leading electric ferries being built.

“We will continue to invest in ways to make it easy, safe, and reliable to get around using public transport. This will reduce road congestion for those who must drive and reduce our impact on the environment” says Ms van der Putten.

Notes:

Fullers’ Waiheke commercial ferries are excluded. Customers should continue to use their AT HOP card or purchased tickets through the ticket office or ticketing machine at the ferry terminal.

