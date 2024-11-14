Chief Of Defence Force Recognises International Responders In HMNZS Manawanui Rescue Efforts

Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority staff were recognised for leading maritime based rescue operations. (Photo/Supplied)

The Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Air Marshal Tony Davies has awarded high-level commendations to those involved in the immediate response to the grounding and sinking of HMNZS Manawanui last month.

CDF Commendations are normally awarded to past or present New Zealand Defence Force personnel for going above and beyond what is normally asked of them.

The four commendations presented are to a Samoan tour guide who paddled out to the ship in his kayak, the crew of one of the first vessels on the scene, a Royal Australian Navy officer who helped coordinate the response and the Samoan Maritime Police.

Air Marshal Davies presented the commendations at a ceremony in Apia today.

“I wish to convey my appreciation to all those involved in the response to the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui. We have awarded commendations to recognise the many and varied contributions made by numerous people in the immediate response. These efforts are very much appreciated, and I would like to thank everyone on behalf of the New Zealand Defence Force.”

Australian Defence Force Maritime Security Adviser Lieutenant Commander Jared Willans had been posted to Samoa before HMNZS Manawanui struck the reef on 5 October.

He was advised within 12 minutes of Manawanui's initial distress notification and immediately travelled to the Upolu coast. He worked tirelessly through the night liaising and coordinating with Samoan rescue authorities, the New Zealand High Commission and the Rescue Coordination Centre in New Zealand.

“His local knowledge and maritime expertise provided critical situational awareness as weather and sea conditions deteriorated throughout the evening and into the following day,” Air Marshal Davies said.

A CDF Commendation was awarded to local tourism operator Lui Nifo.

Mr Nifo took his kayak out, and towed another kayak, to where Manawanui had grounded and assisted rescue operations in rapidly deteriorating weather conditions to locate, guide and evacuate Manawanui crew onto safe areas to be able to come ashore.

Mr Nifo rescued the first crew member to make it to shore in Sa’anapu-tai village and was then able to relay to responders on this beach the locations of the remaining crew members in the water. Another person used the second kayak to get to shore.

“His courage and determined efforts, in what was an extremely complex and deteriorating environment, were a major factor in the entire crew of Manawanui being safely rescued,” Air Marshal Davies said.

Air Marshal Davies also presented a commendation to Doug Ahnne, captain of the vessel Double Down and its crew, who were instrumental in rescue operations after being contacted by Lieutenant Commander Willans.

The Double Down responded immediately and assisted with rescue operations throughout the evening by transferring Manawanui crew from life rafts to the cable ship MS Lodbrog.

When conditions worsened, Double Down took a further 10 sailors from the life rafts and waited out conditions in a sheltered bay until daylight and it was safe to take them ashore.

“The courage and efforts of the captain and crew of the Double Down in the rescue of Manawanui’s crew during very challenging conditions are a credit to themselves and they are worthy recipients of a New Zealand Chief of Defence Force commendation,” Air Marshal Davies said. The commendation was received today by Shalom Tapusalaia, who was on the vessel that night.

A CDF Commendation was also awarded to the Maritime Unit of the Samoan Police Service, which mobilised a number of police vessels, including small craft and patrol boat, Nafanua III.

Manawanui crew members were safely transferred to many smaller vessels in the early hours and Nafanua III rescued 18 sailors in deteriorating conditions of rough seas and high winds.

Air Marshal Davies also made three presentations to others involved in the response.

They were to the Samoa Fire and Emergency Service Authority, the captain and crew of the MS Lodbrog and the New Zealand High Commission staff in Apia.

The Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority staff led the maritime based rescue operations, managing and organising multiple small vessels in complex and deteriorating conditions.

The captain of the French-registered MS Lodbrog, Master Augustin Vandenhove, responded to the emergency call and maneuvered his ship to a leeward position in an attempt to provide shelter from the high winds and rough seas. This allowed the smaller vessels to transfer the rescued members aboard Lodbrog.

“This demonstration of maritime skills in answering the distress call at sea is held in the highest of regards,” Air Marshal Davies said.

Staff at the New Zealand High Commission in Apia provided immediate and ongoing support to the crew and subsequent operations following the grounding and sinking of HMNZS Manawanui.

