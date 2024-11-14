Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Update #9: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Thursday, 14 November 2024, 7:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti has arrived in Rotorua after travelling from Waikato today.

The hīkoi left Northland on Monday 11 November and is travelling to Wellington, arriving at Parliament between Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 November.

Today [Thursday 14 November] about 6000 took part in the hīkoi in Hamilton.

No issues have been reported and the main hīkoi made it safely to Rotorua this afternoon.

An estimated 300-400 people have gathered at Apumoana Marae. They will stay at this and other local marae overnight.

Tomorrow [Friday 15 November], the hīkoi will travel through the centre of Rotorua, before heading via Taupō to Hastings.

It is anticipated they will meet a second group, which is in Tairāwhiti today and will travel through Nūhaka and Wairoa tomorrow.

The hīkoi will then proceed to Palmerston North on Saturday.

