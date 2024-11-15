Police Update #10: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

An estimated 10 thousand people have marched through Rotorua today as part of Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

Due to the size of the group, Fenton Street was blocked temporarily as the hīkoi went through.

It is anticipated that the main hīkoi will travel via Taupō to Hastings today, where participants will stay overnight.

Meanwhile, in Gisborne, a smaller hīkoi of around 80 people left Te Poho-O-Rāwiri Marae this morning heading south, accompanied by several vehicles.

This second group is travelling through Nūhaka and Wairoa, before connecting with the main hīkoi in Hastings this evening.

There have been no issues reported at any of these locations.

