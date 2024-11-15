City Council Supporting Police With Hīkoi Preparations

Wellington City Council is supporting New Zealand Police in their preparations for the Te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti expected to arrive at Parliament early next week.

A large number of people are expected to arrive in Wellington from around the motu on Tuesday 19 November as part of a peaceful and lawful hīkoi.

Disruption is expected on main roads and motorways around the city as the hīkoi arrives from Porirua, convenes in Waitangi Park in the morning, and heads to Parliament via Courtenay Place, Manners Street, Willis Street and Lambton Quay. Organisers plan to return to Waitangi Park in the afternoon to conclude events.

Council staff and Police are working with local residents and businesses to minimise the impacts of the demonstration activity, and some cordons will be in place.

Commuters and people who work or move through the city are advised to plan ahead for traffic and public transport delays.

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place to restrict unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament Grounds until the conclusion of the demonstration.

Check Metlink for information and updates to bus timetables.

More information and updates can be found on the New Zealand Police website police.govt.nz and at wellington.govt.nz/hikoi, Metlink and Waka Kotahi.

