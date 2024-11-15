Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Council Supporting Police With Hīkoi Preparations

Friday, 15 November 2024, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is supporting New Zealand Police in their preparations for the Te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti expected to arrive at Parliament early next week.

A large number of people are expected to arrive in Wellington from around the motu on Tuesday 19 November as part of a peaceful and lawful hīkoi.

Disruption is expected on main roads and motorways around the city as the hīkoi arrives from Porirua, convenes in Waitangi Park in the morning, and heads to Parliament via Courtenay Place, Manners Street, Willis Street and Lambton Quay. Organisers plan to return to Waitangi Park in the afternoon to conclude events.

Council staff and Police are working with local residents and businesses to minimise the impacts of the demonstration activity, and some cordons will be in place.

Commuters and people who work or move through the city are advised to plan ahead for traffic and public transport delays.

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place to restrict unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament Grounds until the conclusion of the demonstration.

Check Metlink for information and updates to bus timetables.

More information and updates can be found on the New Zealand Police website police.govt.nz and at wellington.govt.nz/hikoi, Metlink and Waka Kotahi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 