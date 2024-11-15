Show Your Appreciation For Bus Drivers, New Zealand

Photo/Supplied

Saturday 16 November marks the third annual Auckland Transport (AT) ‘Bus Driver Appreciation Day’, and this year we are encouraging all of New Zealand to thank their driver or let the bus go first if you are in a vehicle on the road as a united show of appreciation.

Acting Mayor Cllr. Desley Simpson says "let's take a moment to really appreciate Auckland's bus drivers, the dedicated individuals who keep our city moving day and night. “Rain or shine, they ensure we get to our destinations, often with a friendly greeting and a steady hand on the wheel. Their hard work and commitment make Auckland a more connected, accessible, and vibrant place for all."

This year local councils in Bay of Plenty, Wellington and Christchurch are all supporting the initiative and will be showing their appreciation of drivers and the important job they perform.

On average, bus drivers in Auckland transport between 225,000 and 250,000 passengers every week day, helping reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions, as well as getting you to where you need to go.

“Even though AT doesn’t employ bus drivers directly, we definitely appreciate that our network couldn’t operate without them, and we really hope New Zealanders will show their appreciation too,” says Duncan McGrory, Service Operations Manager, AT.

Many drivers come from very diverse career backgrounds and find renewed enthusiasm in the work they perform on the buses.

“We have drivers from a wide background, from ex-engineers, to retired corporates to people who drive buses as their chosen career path. The most important thing is that our bus drivers are part of the Waiheke community with many friends and whanau, making a living with bills to pay, just like everyone else. They have pride in their work and it’s important we show that we care about them and the important job they do,” says Jimbo – James Bailey Land Transport Manager Fullers360 / Waiheke Bus company.

This year Nestle has gifted 2,336 Kit Kat’s to be handed out to drivers at depots across Auckland in the days leading up to the official appreciation day.

“It’s a small show of appreciation from AT, delivering chocolate, but what we really would like to see is people travelling on buses or on the road around the country showing kindness, which doesn’t cost anything but might make someone elses day,” says Duncan.

Anyone travelling on a bus across New Zealand on or around 16 November is being asked to show a little bit of kindness by thanking your bus driver, or if you are on the road in a vehicle and the bus needs to move into your lane, please let the bus go first.

