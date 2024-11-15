Another Green Flag For Whenua Tapu

Whenua Tapu cemetery in Porirua has retained its Green Flag status for the fourth year running, recognising its high quality and welcoming experience for visitors.

Following mystery visits from judges experienced in recreation and green spaces, the Green Flag accreditation, overseen by Recreation Aotearoa, was awarded once more to a proud Porirua Parks & City Services manager Julian Emeny.

"It’s a credit to the work our cemeteries manager Daniel Chrisp and his team do - we know how important Whenua Tapu is to our community, and to visitors from outside Porirua, who come to visit their loved ones.

"Our staff don’t come to work for awards, but they see the Green Flag status as a badge of honour for the love and attention they give this important part of our city."

Green Flag status recognises not just a recreation or green space being neat and tidy, but ensuring the right plans are in place to run it effectively, safely and sustainably. A modern management plan for Whenua Tapu is currently being developed by Council.

In 2021, the cemetery’s chapel and crematorium re-opened after an extensive refurbishment, while in 2023 a new Children’s Area was established.

"Whenua Tapu is a beautiful place and people are seeing the benefit of combining excellent day-to-day mahi, but we always have an eye on constantly looking at what we can be doing in the medium and long-term, "Julian says.

Other Green Flag winners include Queen Elizabeth Park in Masterton, Pukekura Park in New Plymouth, Cornwall Park in Hastings and Waimate Cemetery.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

