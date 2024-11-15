Eastern Busway Station Opens Three Years Early

A new bus station at Botany Town Centre is set to provide immediate benefits for the community and will serve as a crucial link for the Eastern Busway when it opens in 2027.

Transport Minister and MP for Pakūranga, Simeon Brown cut the ribbon for the bus station today to mark its official opening on Sunday 17 November – three years ahead of schedule.

Howick Local Board Chair, Damian Light, says the completion of the bus station marks another step towards the opening of the Eastern Busway.

“It’s exciting to see progress continue on this significant and much-needed transport project, which will reduce congestion and unlock more travel options in East Auckland.

“When all four stages of the project have been completed, buses will be able to bypass traffic on 7km of fully separated busway, making public transport a faster and more reliable option. Rā Hihi (flyover) will free up cars and freight from Pakūranga Town Centre, and 12km of safe and separated walking and cycling routes will give people easier access to local destinations and public transport options.”

Construction of the bus station began in August 2024 and was fast-tracked by collaborating with Dexus, the owners of Botany Town Centre.

The project team partners with mana whenua to ensure that Māori cultural values and perspectives are recognised and integrated into the planning and delivery of each stage of the project.

AT’s Group Manager Strategic Development Programmes and Property, Jane Small says the station will be a great asset for the community, now and into the future.

“We’ve re-built the footpaths, improved the curbs, upgraded the bus shelters and enhanced the road infrastructure, making sure the station is ready for frequent buses that will carry 18,000 passengers along the Eastern Busway each day between Botany and Panmure Train Station.”

The station will enable buses to use the existing route via Tī Rākau Drive and Te Irirangi Drive to connect with the Eastern Busway in Burswood. It will serve as an interim link when the Eastern Busway opens in 2027 until funding is confirmed for Stage 4 of the project.

