The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response

Friday, 15 November 2024, 3:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

  • In Samoa yesterday, Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Tony Davies, presented recognition awards to Samoan officials and members of the public who were involved in the rescue efforts and care of HMNZS Manawanui ship’s company and passengers.
  • The New Zealand Defence Force Senior National Representative for Op Resolution, Commodore Andrew Brown said, “It was a privilege to see people, who helped save lives that night, be officially recognised by our Chief of Defence Force for their actions.”
  • Commodore Brown said Operation Resolution was entering into the complex and technical phase of fuel removal.
  • “The contractual and legal aspects have been proceeding, with the signing of the contract expected any day.”
  • “After that, the salvor will begin mobilising equipment and personnel to Samoa to begin the fuel removal. Timeframes for completing this will depend on a number of external influences, such as weather conditions.”
  • Commodore Brown said, “While Operation Resolution is separate to the Court of Inquiry proceedings, the Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding has received the interim Court of Inquiry report into the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui. That interim report will be reviewed, with key information expected to be released to the public later this month.”
