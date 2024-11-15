Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Council Transactions Under Review

Friday, 15 November 2024, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council Mayor Mahé Drysdale has moved to reassure ratepayers that concerns expressed by a number of parties relating to recent property transactions are being thoroughly considered.

“Questions have been raised about the sale of the Council-owned Marine Precinct and the purchase of 160-176 Devonport Road,” Mahé says. “Council elected members understand the community’s views and have since spoken to and continue to engage with multiple parties and stakeholders. We have investigated these transactions internally, gathered legal advice and we continue to work with the Office of the Auditor-General.

“While no evidence has been found of personal wrongdoing, as elected members, we are supportive of independent scrutiny of significant property transactions and I have written to the Office of the Auditor-General to express full support for any review or investigation they might deem necessary, so that we can ensure that all proper processes, legislation and policies have been followed and that ratepayers’ best interests have been considered.”

Mahé says that while the Marine Precinct sale has yet to be formally settled, legal advice indicates that there is a binding agreement in place.

“While the recently-elected Council may have made different decisions on both of these inherited transactions, we are committed to achieving the best possible results for all stakeholders and we will continue to work proactively with all parties involved in these matters.”

