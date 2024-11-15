Mayor Bernie Wanden Responds To Potential Closure Of Horowhenua Chronicle

Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden has expressed deep concern regarding the recent proposal from NZME to discontinue the Horowhenua Chronicle, a decision that would have significant implications for the residents of Horowhenua and the surrounding communities.

"The Horowhenua Chronicle has been a longstanding pillar of our community, providing timely news, local stories, and valuable insights that connect us to one another," Mayor Bernie says. "For generations, this paper has captured the pulse of Horowhenua, giving voice to local achievements, issues, and initiatives that are rarely covered in national media."

Mayor Bernie highlights that a local paper is more than just a news source; it fosters community engagement, supports local businesses, and serves as a platform for open, transparent dialogue. "In a world of rapidly evolving media, losing our local paper would mean losing a vital piece of our community's fabric. It would impact not only those who rely on it for their news but also those who work to share community stories and information in an accessible and trustworthy way."

Mayor Bernie is calling on NZME to reconsider its decision and explore other options that could retain local news coverage, whether through collaboration with regional partners or exploring sustainable models for print and digital publication.

"Our community deserves to be informed and connected. I urge NZME to work with us to find a way forward that respects and retains the essential role of local news. Let’s not lose sight of the importance of local storytelling and journalism in our daily lives.”

Mayor Bernie concluded by assuring the community that he will continue to advocate strongly for local news services and engage with relevant stakeholders to explore alternative solutions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

