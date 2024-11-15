Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Search For Missing Man Near Porirua Continues

Friday, 15 November 2024, 7:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied: NZ Police

Searches for missing man Graham Russell Smith will continue into the weekend.

The 77-year-old was last seen on Sunday 10 November in the vicinity of the Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway.

Ongoing searches will utilise the efforts of Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR volunteers. Dive Squad concluded their search yesterday.

Police are continuing to assess information from the public as it comes in, to determine if it will assist in locating Graham – however as time passes, there is growing concern for his welfare.

Graham’s family is being kept updated and is being offered support.

We are still asking anyone who may have seen Graham to get in touch with us, and asking residents in nearby suburbs to check their properties.

If you can help, please call 111 and reference the file number 241111/3559.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 