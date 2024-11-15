Search For Missing Man Near Porirua Continues

Searches for missing man Graham Russell Smith will continue into the weekend.

The 77-year-old was last seen on Sunday 10 November in the vicinity of the Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway.

Ongoing searches will utilise the efforts of Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR volunteers. Dive Squad concluded their search yesterday.

Police are continuing to assess information from the public as it comes in, to determine if it will assist in locating Graham – however as time passes, there is growing concern for his welfare.

Graham’s family is being kept updated and is being offered support.

We are still asking anyone who may have seen Graham to get in touch with us, and asking residents in nearby suburbs to check their properties.

If you can help, please call 111 and reference the file number 241111/3559.

