Peter Reynolds To Step Down As NZDSN CEO

New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds has announced he will finish in his role in late January 2025, where he has served since 2021.

“It’s the right time for me to stand aside, and for someone with fresh energy to step into the role and lead our network,” said Peter Reynolds.

“It’s been an honour to work with and stand up for our NZDSN members, I’ve gained so much personally.”

“On behalf of the NZDSN Board, I’d like to wholeheartedly thank Peter for his great contribution to disability support in his time with us,” said NZDSN Chair Samantha Lee.

“He’s been a true champion for our members, tirelessly addressing their concerns and representing them fearlessly, while retaining good relationships across the sector.

“We wish Peter and his family well with what’s next. The Board’s focus is on both maintaining NZDSN’s support and advocacy for our members throughout the recruitment process,” said Samantha Lee.

The disability support sector has ongoing challenges on a number of fronts, including funding changes, outstanding Pay Equity settlements, to the review of residential support.

“I leave at time when we’ve had a fine group of new faces join our Board, with fresh energy and ideas. They’re all leaders who are truly passionate about leading our sector forward.”

“I sincerely believe in the strength and capability of our network - we are stronger together, and will continue making a difference for providers and the people they support,” said Peter Reynolds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

