Joint Venture To Enhance Youth Literacy And Engagement

Research consistently demonstrates that improved literacy is linked to stronger educational outcomes, expanded career opportunities, and enhanced lifelong wellbeing. Recognising these benefits, Westland High School and Westland District Library are dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for young people to grow through reading and access to diverse resources, bridging connections between the school, library, and the wider community.

This is why the Westland District Library and Westland High School are thrilled to announce an exciting new joint venture designed to support and inspire a love of reading among teens and young adults. This collaboration aims to elevate literacy levels in our community, engaging young people in reading for pleasure and creating lasting educational and wellbeing benefits for youth and their whānau.

Library Manager, Natasha Morris says, “This collaboration is a natural step toward providing all young people in the Westland District with resources that inspire a love of reading and support their learning journeys. We are thrilled to work alongside Westland High School to bring these benefits to students and their families.”

“At Westland High School, we believe in nurturing every student’s potential, and literacy is a powerful tool in that journey. Our collaboration with Westland District Library opens doors to added resources and encourages students to build a lifelong habit of reading, which we know is invaluable for their personal and academic success.” adds Principal Nic Richards.

Collaborative discussions began in January between Westland High School Principal Nic Richards and Westland District Library Manager Natasha Morris, resulting in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Since then, Westland High School has appointed a School Library Assistant and refreshed the school library space. The school library’s collection now appears in the public library catalogue, supporting seamless sharing between the two libraries. Siobhan O'Malley, Head of Learning Area for English, notes, “It is exciting that our students can be given access to such a wealth of information and books […] opening up a world of learning for our students.” Pupils will be completing the library membership process over the next month, the Year 7-8 students have already started using their library cards. "The library is a great place to study and relax. It's very peaceful and there are lots of books!” says Year 10 Pupil Elsa Zhang.

Westland High School students will enjoy access to both the school collection and the public library collection, catering to diverse reading preferences and supporting both their personal and academic growth. While the community will also be able to access the school's collection via the public library. This expanded collection encourages readers to explore new genres and develop a lifelong love of reading.

“Through this collaboration, the library will connect more meaningfully with teens and young adults, extending its reach to better serve the youth community and foster a deeper connection with families,” comments Mrs Morris. “By combining resources, expertise, and a shared commitment to youth development, Westland High School and the library are creating an enriched learning environment where literacy can flourish, inspiring and uplifting our community.” The joint venture showcases the power of collaboration to amplify positive change. By working together, Westland High School and Westland District Library are maximizing their resources to create lasting benefits for our community’s young people. “

We look forward to the lasting impact this initiative will have on literacy, connection, and growth for Westland.” concludes Mr Richards.

