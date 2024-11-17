Road Closures, Napier

Cordons are in place around Napier Museum as a precaution, while Police work to identify a package that was left behind.

Police were alerted at 9.30am. The museum has closed as a precaution and cordons have been set up in the immediate vicinity.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the person who left the package behind and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

