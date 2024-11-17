Road Closures, Napier
Sunday, 17 November 2024, 8:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Cordons are in place around Napier Museum as a
precaution, while Police work to identify a package that was
left behind.
Police were alerted at 9.30am. The museum
has closed as a precaution and cordons have been set up in
the immediate vicinity.
Enquiries are ongoing to
identify the person who left the package behind and members
of the public are asked to avoid the
area.
