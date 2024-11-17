Cordons Lifted, Napier

Roads have reopened in Napier this afternoon after a suspicious-looking package was found to be harmless.

Police were called to MTG Hawke’s Bay about 9.30am, after a package was left at the front entrance by a member of the public.

Streets around MTG were closed while an explosives dog travelled to the scene. About 2pm, Police determined it posed no threat.

The individual who left the package has been spoken to and Police have determined there was no malicious intent.

We would like to thank the community for its patience while the matter was resolved.

