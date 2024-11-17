Police Update #13: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti has reached the Wellington district, with no significant issues reported.

Participants left Palmerston North about noon today, arriving in Levin about 1pm. About 2500 people took part in a hīkoi along the main street. A pre-arranged traffic management plan allowed traffic to continue flowing while the hīkoi took place.

Following the hīkoi, participants gathered at the domain, before making their way south to Porirua, where they will be welcomed with a pōwhiri at Takapūwāhia Marae, before staying the night.

Police anticipate heavier-than-usual traffic in Wellington City and Porirua ahead of the activation at Parliament on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Hīkoi mō te Tiriti is expected to move in convoy from Takapūwāhia Marae to Waitangi Park, Te Aro, before proceeding to Parliament grounds from 9am, along the Golden Mile (Courtenay Place, Manners Street, Willis Street and Lambton Quay).

Hutt Valley residents may also experience higher than normal traffic volumes early Tuesday morning, as well as some disruption along SH2 between Lower Hutt and Wellington City.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the arrival of Hīkoi mō te Tiriti into Wellington.

NZTA will publish information about any disruption on the highway network in Wellington as it happens, using its Journey Planner(link is external) web tool and Wellington regional social media pages.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

