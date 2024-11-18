Island Direct Joins At Hop Network, Giving Travellers Choice And Convenience

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, 18 November 2024

Island Direct, the locally owned ferry operator connecting Auckland and Waiheke Island, is excited to announce its integration with Auckland Transport’s HOP network. Passengers can now enjoy the added convenience of paying for their ferry journeys with their AT HOP card, expanding their options for seamless travel between the city and island.

Starting today, passengers are able to tag on and off using an AT HOP card, providing a smooth and familiar payment option for Island Direct’s ferry services. Joining the AT HOP network offers Aucklanders and Waiheke residents greater choice in how they pay, making Island Direct a more accessible and flexible travel option.

As part of Island Direct’s inclusion in the network, passengers can now choose to purchase an AT HOP Monthly Pass, which provides unlimited travel on Island Direct’s Waiheke ferry services, as well as connecting buses and trains within the same fare zone as the start or end of the ferry trip. This integration makes it easy and affordable for Waiheke residents and visitors alike to connect seamlessly across Auckland’s transit network.

In addition, passengers travelling on a standard adult fare can now use contactless payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit cards, and most major credit cards to tag on and off. This new way to pay removes barriers to entry, making it quicker and easier to board Island Direct ferries. Aucklanders and visitors alike can simply tag on and off using their smartphones or smartwatches.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Island Direct Director David Todd said, “Joining the AT HOP network is a significant step for Island Direct, and we’re thrilled to provide our passengers with even more flexibility. This integration not only improves convenience but also solidifies our commitment to being a reliable travel choice for Aucklanders and Waiheke residents.”

Todd continued, “Our goal has always been to make travel between Auckland and Waiheke Island as seamless as possible. With the addition of the AT HOP card and contactless payment options, we are removing barriers and ensuring that our passengers can hop on board without hassle. The introduction of contactless payments means our passengers can travel with ease, whether they choose an AT HOP card or a mobile payment option. We’re dedicated to making every journey reliable and enjoyable.”

Chair of the Waiheke Island Local Board, Cath Handley, noted the importance of added travel choices, saying, “Residents will be delighted with this new flexibility. We have advocated to AT and the Minister of Transport for a level playing field for all ferry operators, so locals get more choices. This is a game changer.”

With AT HOP and contactless payment options, Island Direct is committed to delivering ease and flexibility for its passengers. These new payment methods join the company’s full range of fares, from single-trip tickets to multi-pass options, and the recently launched Experiences package, which offers curated Waiheke day trips in partnership with local businesses.

For more information on Island Direct’s full schedule and services, visit IslandDirect.co.nz. Learn more about ways to pay at AT.govt.nz/waystopay.

© Scoop Media

