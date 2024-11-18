Youth Call For NZ Parliament To Take Urgent Climate Action

World Vision youth advocacy ambassadors will this week deliver more than 2,000 postcards from Kiwi children and young people calling on the Government to take urgent climate action.

The postcards will be delivered to MPs at 12.30pm on Wednesday November 20 and include moving pleas for MPs to take decisive action to address climate change.

In particular, the advocacy ambassadors want the government to take a leadership role at this month’s global finance conference, Cop29, to push for for a stronger, fairer climate finance global goal to support communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

Advocacy Ambassador, 18-year-old Dinithi Liyanage, hopes MPs will take the voices of the Tamariki and rangatahi of Aotearoa seriously.

“We have inherited a planet facing unprecedented challenges, and we are determined to be part of the solution.

“Aotearoa’s youth are calling on our government to take bold, decisive action on climate finance here at home in New Zealand and at this month’s global climate conference. COP29.

” Dinithi says a recent report from World Vision and Oxfam, "Doing Our Fair Share: New Zealand’s Responsibility to Provide Climate Finance" highlights the importance for New Zealand to invest more in climate mitigation and adaptation programmes to support our Pacific neighbours and to step up as a global leader in the fight against climate change.

She says the postcards, written by more than 2,000 children and young people who attended World Vision’s Youth Conference, are a collection of stirring and strong pleas for politicians to do more to address climate change.

Examples of messages include:

“Climate change impacts everybody. Every single generation, both current and future, is heavily affected by what you and your government choose to do (or not pursue).

“We need to cooperate together to improve the health of the earth.”

“Climate change is not just an environmental issue, but a humanitarian one. This issue affects everyone.”

“Take responsibility. Take accountability.”

Advocacy ambassador, Matilda Ellis, says her involvement is personal, after her family and community in the Hawkes Bay was affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

“Having experienced the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle first hand, I have seen the destruction climate change has caused.

“We must act to protect our people, and our environments, here and abroad from the rath of climate change. We must support and fund communities to withstand the effects of climate change - so no one has to experience the impacts of climate change like my community in Hawkes Bay,” she says.

Fellow ambassador, Aurora Chen, says her love for Aotearoa’s natural beauty motivates her to advocate for more climate-focused policies from the government.

“Hiking through Aotearoa's beautiful landscapes is my happy escape and drives my commitment to climate action.

“Rising sea levels, extreme weather, and biodiversity loss put both our environment and our future at risk. Without urgent action, these places we cherish may not be here for generations to come. While none of us can do everything, each of us can do something—and together, we have the power to make a lasting difference,” she says.

Evelyn Paynter says fear about what the future may hold is a common theme from the young people who submitted postcards.

“To me, the words “climate change” are not enough to describe the significance of the impact climate change will have on our planet. This is because it's not just the climate; it's our lives, our economy, our environment, our wildlife, and more. Not a single thing is safe from the devastation of climate change so everything needs to be done about it,” she says.

The World Vision advocacy ambassadors are handing over the postcards to MPs on Parliament’s front lawn at 12.30pm on November 20.

To find out more about World Vision’s climate-focused programmes, please see

wvnz.org.nz/climateaction

